Nabeel Ahmed Purchases 1,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 605,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,821. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 8.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.