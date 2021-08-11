Nabeel Ahmed Purchases 1,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 605,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,821. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
