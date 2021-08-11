Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $231,431.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,748,917 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.