Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $18,777.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003120 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.01387456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00351496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00126615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.