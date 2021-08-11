Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

