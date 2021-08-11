NAOS Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $1.48 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 100.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.53 or 0.99838323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.00841787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

