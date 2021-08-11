Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

