Nathaniel Rose Sells 10,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 444,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,393. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

