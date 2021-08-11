National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.
ECN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.77. 2,398,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,636. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
