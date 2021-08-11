National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

ECN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.77. 2,398,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,636. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

