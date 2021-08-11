National Bank Financial Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,154. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

