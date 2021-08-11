National Bank Financial Trims Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Target Price to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

