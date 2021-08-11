National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NCMI stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. 7,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,005. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

