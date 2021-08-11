National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of National CineMedia worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

