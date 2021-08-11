National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,612 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of National CineMedia worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 26,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.