National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
National Health Investors has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
National Health Investors stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
