National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.