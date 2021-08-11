National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.04

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 2457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

