Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 160,900 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 1.09% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,271. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

