Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) Shares Acquired by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,200 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF makes up about 8.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 98.71% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $129,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,736. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53.

