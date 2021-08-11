NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.04

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

RBSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

