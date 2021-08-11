Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

