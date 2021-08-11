Nautilus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,149 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,599% compared to the average daily volume of 774 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

NYSE:NLS opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

