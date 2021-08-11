Naviaddress Price Up 14% This Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

