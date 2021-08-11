NavSight (NYSE:NSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.89. NavSight shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 258,602 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $91,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NavSight (NYSE:NSH)

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

