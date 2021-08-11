NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $323.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 2747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £966.75 million and a PE ratio of 70.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.77.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

