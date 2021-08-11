NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5.7%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 73,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,254,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Get NCR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.