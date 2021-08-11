NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5.7%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 73,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,254,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.
The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.
In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
