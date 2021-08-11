Needham & Company LLC Lowers Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $40.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of API opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.23. Agora has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

