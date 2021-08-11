Needham & Company LLC Lowers Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $40.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of API opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.23. Agora has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.