Needham & Company LLC Raises Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $53.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.