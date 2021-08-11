Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Neenah worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neenah by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

