Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nephros alerts:

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.