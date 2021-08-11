Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $586.00 to $643.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $575.00.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $515.84 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Netflix Inc alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.