Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.19

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.19 and last traded at $105.19, with a volume of 5247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.55.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 25.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

