New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $891.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

