New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 120,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 971,233 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

The firm has a market cap of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 950,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,806,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

