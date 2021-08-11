NewAge’s (NBEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBEV. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NewAge by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 904,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 43.7% during the second quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

