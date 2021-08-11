Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 1,648,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Newell Brands by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.