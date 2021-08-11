Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,421. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

