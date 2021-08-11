Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 191,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.19.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

