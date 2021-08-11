Newport Asia LLC Acquires 98,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 16.1% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Baidu worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Baidu by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 90,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.95. 3,720,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.