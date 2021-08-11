Newport Asia LLC Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Newport Asia LLC lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 38.4% of Newport Asia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Trip.com Group worth $82,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 666,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 767,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,594,000 after acquiring an additional 600,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,463. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.