Newport Asia LLC Purchases 325,200 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for approximately 10.6% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iQIYI worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,339,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 10,652,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.