Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 695,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,987. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

