Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%.

NEWT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 695,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

