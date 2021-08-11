Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.67. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $607.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

