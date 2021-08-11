Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.67. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
The stock has a market cap of $607.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34.
About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
