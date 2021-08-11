Newton Coin Project Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 83.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 80.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $4,471.35 and $100.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

