Newton Reaches Market Cap of $13.27 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

