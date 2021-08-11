NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.79 or 0.01338688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00346016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00125715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002288 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

