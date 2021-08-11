NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,082 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

