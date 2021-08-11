NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.95.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.