NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 16.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EMBH stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.