NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 375.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

