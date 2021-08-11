NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,182,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

